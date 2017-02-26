Peters suspended as Jr. Sabres Head Coach

Buffalo, N.Y. -- Buffalo police are investigating an incident involving former Sabres player Andrew Peters that happened during a Junior Sabres game Saturday.

A YouTube video allegedly shows Peters hitting one of the players during an on-ice brawl.

Sunday afternoon, Junior Sabres president Kevyn Adams said Peters has been suspended as a Junior Sabres head coach with the following statement:

"We are very disappointed in the series of events that unfolded during the 15U Buffalo Jr. Sabres game on Saturday. We are currently reviewing the situation and in the meantime have suspended Head Coach Andrew Peters indefinitely until the matter is resolved.”

