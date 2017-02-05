Person injured saving cat from Falls fire

A Niagara Falls Fire Department Official works on a frozen fire hydrant near a house fire on Pierce Ave in Niagara Falls Sunday. Larry Kensinger/Contributor Photo. (Photo: Larry Kensinger/Contributor Photo.)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- One person went to the hospital Sunday after inhaling smoke in a house fire on Pierce Ave., near 17th Street.

The resident of the two-familiy home was injured while trying to rescue a pet cat from inside the burning structure, fire department officials say.

They arrived on the scene of the fire at about 11:45 a.m.

The fire was under control by about 12:13 p.m. with one complication: a nearby fire hydrant had frozen and the Niagara Falls Water Board had to be called to put it back in service, officials said.

The resident who suffered from smoke inhalation was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for treatment. The person's condition is not currently known, but the injury did not seem serious in nature, officials say. The cat seems to be doing okay, they added. There were no other injuries reported.

The house is estimated to have sustained about $50,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

(© 2017 WGRZ)