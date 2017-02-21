Person hit by train in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- One person was taken hospital after being hit by a train.
The person was found around 12:15 Wednesday morning by the CSX Transportation Frontier Yard near Bailey Avenue.
A representative with CSX Railroad tells 2 On Your Side that a crew from a Canadian National Railway train found the person on the tracks and called 911.
It's unclear where and when exactly the person was hit.
There's no word on the victim's condition.
(© 2017 WGRZ)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs