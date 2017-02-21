Person hit by train in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- One person was taken hospital after being hit by a train.

The person was found around 12:15 Wednesday morning by the CSX Transportation Frontier Yard near Bailey Avenue.

A representative with CSX Railroad tells 2 On Your Side that a crew from a Canadian National Railway train found the person on the tracks and called 911.

It's unclear where and when exactly the person was hit.

There's no word on the victim's condition.

