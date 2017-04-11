Perry Central Schools tutor arrested

Jason W. Anderson/Perry Police Dept. Photo

CASTILE, N.Y. -- The Village of Perry Police Department says a Castile man has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly taking more than $4,000 from the Perry School district for tutoring, but not carrying out the service.

Jason W. Anderson, 39, of Castile allegedly took this money from the school in paychecks for tutoring services between Oct. 2016 and March 2017. State police arrested him Monday.

He faces the charges of grand larceny, defrauding the government, and offering a false instrument for filing in the first degree.

Anderson was arraigned and sent to the Wyoming County Jail on $4,000 cash and $15,000 bond. His return date is June 20, 2017 at 1 p.m.

