People's Climate March held in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Climate Change activists rallied across the country Saturday to send President Trump their message and viewpoint that Climate Change is real, and poses dangers.

Marches happened in many cities including Denver, Chicago, Washington D.C., and the Queen City.

In Buffalo, activists gathered at Niagara Square then marched to the marina in Buffalo, to symbolize the significance of protecting water. They then marched back to Niagara Square to continue the rally.

Throughout his campaign, President Trump frequently denied that Global Warming is a threat to the environment, pledging to cancel the "billions in Global Warming payments to the United Nations," and to pull the U.S. out of the Paris Agreement.

Protesters at the Buffalo event say taking away what little protections were put in place could be disastrous.

""We have inadequate protections of our water, our air we have a reliance on fossil fuels, which are dangerous, which can't be moved safely, which can't be burned safely -- which are causing climate catastrophe and pollution," said Victoria Ross of the Western New York Peace Center.

Lawmakers including Congressman Brian Higgins also spoke at Saturday's rally, saying that change begins at the local level.

"The first Earth Day in America was April 22nd, 1970. People got off their couches, they go into the streets, they went into their parks, they went to their waterfronts, and they demanded change," he said. "20 million people went to the streets. That year, Congress approved seven of the most progressive environmental legislations in the history of America."

