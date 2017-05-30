Pembroke teacher dies in ATV accident

Police lights (Photo: WGRZ)

PEMBROKE, NY-- The Pembroke School district is mourning the loss of a teacher killed in an ATV crash over the weekend.

It posted a picture on Facebook of a flag flying half-staff outside school Tuesday in honor of math teacher Dawn Krol,who had just recently started working at the district.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office says the 33-year-old teacher crashed on Eastland Road Sunday evening, and died shortly after from her injuries.

Superintendent Matthew E. Calderon issued this statement:



On Monday, May 29, 2017, with deep sadness, I informed all Pembroke District employees that Dawn Krol, one of our new math teachers, was involved in an ATV accident and passed away; and Principal, Dr. Work, sent out correspondence to all Junior-Senior High School families. Counselors from throughout the District were available to meet with students today, and will continue to be available in the coming days to provide emotional support as we cope with this tragedy. In her memory, we will fly the District mourning flag throughout the week. Ms. Krol was an amazing addition to the Dragon family and loved by all of her students, including my own children. I'm thankful for the short time she impacted their lives, and I am inspired by her to continue to do my best to meet the needs of every one of our students.



