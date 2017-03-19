Pedestrian seriously injured in Genesee Co.

Contributor Photo/Alecia Kaus

STAFFORD, N.Y. -- Genesee County Sheriff's deputies say a pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a car on Route 33 in the town of Stafford Saturday.

Dispatchers received a call about the accident at about 12:28 p.m. At the same time as the pedestrian accident, a vehicle into a pole accident was reported.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found the pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle heading westbound and was thrown into a ditch on the north side of the roadway.

The car driver, Katelyn Brown, 23, of Brockport, initially told deputies that another vehicle had hit the pedestrian and she hit the utility pole because she was scared after witnessing it.

However, after further investigation, it was revealed that Brown was the driver who struck the pedestrian.

Deputies issued Brown tickets for second-degree Aggravated Unlicensed Operation, moving from a lane unsafely, and failure to use due care approaching a pedestrian.

Brown was also arrested on an unrelated Town of Ogden warrant and turned over to the Ogden Police for processing of that warrant.

Officials continue to investigate the accident. The Town of Stafford Fire Department and Marcy EMS assisted in the first response.

The pedestrian has not been identified at this time.

