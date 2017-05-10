Pedestrian killed on Sweet Home Road

AMHERST, N.Y.-- Amherst Police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead early Thursday morning.

Officials say they were called out to the scene at Sweet Home and Chestnut Ridge Roads, right near the UB North Campus, just after midnight.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

We're told that the driver is fully cooperating with the investigation and officials do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.



Amherst Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 689-1311.

