Pedestrian hit crossing Niagara Falls Blvd.

AMHERST, N.Y.-- A Tonawanda man was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a car in Amherst Tuesday night.

Police say 34-year-old Anthony Rauch was crossing Niagara Falls Blvd. at Maple Rd. just before 11 p.m. when he was hit. They say Rauch was in the crosswalk, but did not have the light.

He was taken to ECMC with leg and head injuries.

No word yet if the driver is facing any charges.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to give them a call at 689-1311.



