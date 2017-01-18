AMHERST, NY-A woman has died after she was hit by a car crossing Eggert Rd. at Main St. in Amherst.

Police say the 75-year-old woman was struck shortly after 7:30 by a vehicle heading north on Eggert. They believe she was heading back to her car after leaving morning mass at St. Benedict's Church.

Eggert Rd. in both directions from Main to Millersport is expected to remain closed until the accident scene is cleared.

