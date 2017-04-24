Paving planned for Cheektowaga

WGRZ Photo/Dooley O'Rourke (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Dooley O'Rourke)

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. -- The Cheektowaga Highway Department started milling more than a dozen roads Monday.

It's part of its planned improvement program for town-owned side streets.

Milling began Monday and crews will soon be re-paving.

The Highway Superintendent says they try to recycle as much road material as possible.

This week's phase includes around 20 streets, but that number will triple by the end of the summer.

"I sat down with the engineering department and we decided to set up a program," said Mark Wegner, Cheektowaga Highway Superintendent. "So we do roughly 67 streets and next year we should be around the town once. and then we'll start all over again."

Wegner said the nice weather is a big help, and they're right on schedule to start the paving season.

