Pavilion at Cave of the Winds opens

Cave of the Winds pavilion (Photo: WGRZ)

NIAGARA FALLS, NY-- A new feature has been added to one of our area's most popular tourist attractions.

The state announced Monday the opening of a $7-million at the Cave of the Winds in Niagara Falls.

The pavilion will have indoor exhibits that show off the history of the falls, that tourists can see, whether they're on the way to the famous redwood decks or not.

"We wanted to have a place to go in the offseason. The Cave of the Winds is closed in the wintertime, so we want to entice people to still come to the Falls during the wintertime, which is a beautiful time to see them when there's ice on it, and let them come into a place to warm up and learn about the history of this area," says NY Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul.

The project is part of $70-million in upgrades that the state has pledged for Niagara Falls State Park.

