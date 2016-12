Patrick Kane's Hamburg home (Photo: WGRZ)

HAMBURG, N.Y. - Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane's home in Hamburg is on the market.

The listing broker confirms to us that the nearly 6,000 square foot home is listed for $3.2 million

It features five bedrooms and four-and-a-half baths and is located on Old Lake Shore Road right on Lake Erie.

Kane bought the home back in 2012 for nearly $2.9 million.