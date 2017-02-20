Patrick Hammer answers your weather questions

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- With highs in the 50s this week, many of you will be getting out and enjoying the weather. We took your winter warm-up questions to Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Patrick Hammer.

Kathleen says, "Love it. It's nice for taking walks/hikes. Is it going to stay?"

A lot of people had that same question. Here's Patrick's answer: “It's going to be a beautiful week this week, and here's what's interesting. It's not the fact that we're going to hit record highs this week. It's the longevity of this warm spell. It started over the weekend. It's going to go all the way through Friday.”

Ethan wants to know, "When will we get consistent snow again? Will it be this year? Or do we have to wait for the next ice age?"

"In Buffalo, we're running almost a 30-inch snowfall deficit for the season. We can make up for that, but, you know, you're getting pretty late in the season," said Patrick Hammer.

And Noah asked, "So you think it's time to call it quits on winter and wait 'til next year for more snow then?"

Here's Patrick's answer: “We're not totally done with winter. You may think so this week. There are signs that it gets colder next week and it will be more active next week, but real long duration sustained cold, I don't really see it. I think we're going to have an early spring.”

