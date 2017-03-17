Passenger found with handgun at airport checkpoint

An Eden man is facing charges after he was caught with a loaded semi-automatic weapon at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport. (Photo: TSA)

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY-- An Eden man is facing charges after he was caught with a loaded semi-automatic weapon at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

The .40-caliber handgun and ammo was found in the man's carry-on at the TSA checkpoint Thursday.

The firearm was immediately confiscated . The TSA says the man told them he forgot he had it with him.

The agency reminds all travelers that firearms can be transported in checked bags only, and if they are unloaded, properly packed and declared to the airline.

