Parts of two parks along Lake Ontario shoreline closed

OLCOTT, N.Y. - With the continuing rains and high water levels in Lake Ontario, the Niagara County Health Department is restricting access to parts of two county parks.

On Thursday, a bank slide at Krull Park in Olcott forced the department of public works to put up a fence barrier.

There are also now signs up blocking access to a hiking trail at the Royalton Ravine County Park due to a staircase collapse from erosion.