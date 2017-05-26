PART 4 RAW VIDEO: Body Cam video from Niagara County Sheriff Deputy 11/24/16
PART 4 RAW VIDEO: Body Cam video from Niagara County Sheriff Deputy 11/24/16. In this video Winter is being processed, afterwards, the arresting officer speaks to Lt. Broderick, but again covers a portion of the body camera with his hand and you can bar
WGRZ 4:39 PM. EDT May 26, 2017
