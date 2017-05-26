Part 3 RAW VIDEO: Body Cam video from Niagara County Sheriff Deputy 11/24/16

PART 3: RAW VIDEO: Body Cam video from Niagara County Sheriff Deputy 11/24/16-- In this clip, the arresting officer is transporting Winter to the NCSO. Towards the end of the video, Lt. Broderick arrives and the arresting officer covers a portion of

WGRZ 4:39 PM. EDT May 26, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories