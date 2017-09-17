BUFFALO, NY — For the second time this year, artists and local food vendors headed to the Parkside neighborhood for an outdoor market.

The Parkside Community Association's Artisan market sets up on the last block of Russell St. at Parkside Ave. one Sunday a month in August, September and October.

The market aims to support local artists and encourage people to buy local. Exhibitors had everything from paintings, to pottery, jewelry, home decor and more for people to check out.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV