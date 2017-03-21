BUFFALO, NY - Next week, schools across the state once again will take standardized tests. And, a group of educators are calling on parents and their kids to opt in to the tests.

For years, the opt-out movement has had the upper hand -- criticizing the questions on the test, the test length, and how they affect students. These families have gotten change, but could the opt-in movement have any impact?

The big question is whether opt out families can be convinced that taking the test makes sense.

"I know parents are concerned -- are the assessments actually measuring what they're supposed to measure?" said Wendy Mistretta, a Buffalo parent with two kids in the district. For her the answer is -- yes.

She believes the state assessments is one way for her to know how her kids are doing in school.

"I know for my kids its been very consistent or very reliable and its been very valid -- I can see what they get on their state assessments and how it correlates with what they're doing in school," she said.

She joined members of the District Parent Coordinating Council -- urging students to opt-in to the ELA tests which will be issued across the state beginning on Monday.

"This test has no effect on whether they pass or fail a grade, so there is nothing to worry about for the child all this test is doing is finding out where the child is at," said Sam Radford, the president of the District Parent Coordinating Council.

"What basically is happening is that these tests are driving instructions," said Chris Cerrone, a member of New York State Allies for Public Education, which is part of the opt-out movement. He isn't impressed by the changes the state made last year, which include tests with fewer questions and no time constraints, plus more test questions are released before the exams are actually given. And, there's a moratorium on the tests impacting teacher evaluations. "The changes haven't been significant enough, really, to get parents to buy in that this is a valid measure of their children of their school of their teachers," Cerrone said, "they want their children to be able to critically think and have creativity, hands on creative real world skills that you would do in a job situation or in real life." Parents groups are also calling for the education of the number of days students are tested. Whether there's any further change to the system may depend on how many students continue to opt-out. Last year, in Buffalo 13 percent of students opted out of tests; in Lockport, 33 percent; in West Seneca, 73 percent, which is one of the highest rates in the state.

