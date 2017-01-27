"Paranormal Lockdown" Features Statler

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Thousands of people stayed at the Statler Hotel over the years, but some say there are guests who never checked out.

There have been many claims of paranormal activity in the iconic Queen City building, and when the hosts of TLC's "Paranormal Lockdown" heard of the ghostly encounters, they knew they wanted to check out the building for themselves.

Hosts Nick Groff and Katrina Weidman spent 72 hours locked in the Statler back in October. The episode airs Friday, January 27th at 9 p.m. on TLC. There is a watch party in the bar in the lobby of Statler City.

Groff said the Statler is one of the coolest and most active buildings they have explored. The 95-year-old building is 18 floors and roughly 950,000 square-feet. They said the vast size made their investigation challenging, but they managed to explore almost every part. They said they discovered things that validated claims from people who previously saw or heard unusual things.

"The stories that came out of there are possibly tied to some of the history which I always find fascinating when you can tie certain activities to the past. It makes a stronger case that maybe a spirit is somebody who passed away and is coming back to communicate somehow," said Weidman.

Groff said he slept alone in the basement in an area that were once known as the Turkish baths. He said it was one of the scariest experiences.

"The evidence that we are collecting that is paranormal was a little scary because things were making loud sounds down there that we couldn't figure out where they were coming from. It wasn't the old building creaking or anything like that. It was very clear it was happening within the Turkish baths. It was a little bit scary," said Groff.

The pair also said their investigation led them to an area that most people overlook when it comes to the paranormal, but they wouldn't say exactly which area that is. Groff encouraged people to watch the episode and find out.

