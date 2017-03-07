Paramedic, firefighter reflect on opioid crisis

AMHERST, NY - We are taking a look at the opioid crisis through a different lens -- the perspective of paramedics and volunteer firefighters.

Jacob Polen has been a paramedic with Twin City Ambulance for a year and a half. And worked for AMR, formerly known as Rural Metro for several years before that.

REPORTER: has there been one incident whether it be at Rural Metro or with Twin City that you can think of that really opened your eyes?

He describes what happened after a motor vehicle accident, near Grant and Ferry Streets in Buffalo over a year ago -- an experience he'll never forget.

"Fire gets there and they pulled the woman out of the car already and she's blue around the lips she still had the needle, the band around her arm there and there's a car seat in the back and we couldn't find the kid there," he said.

He says narcan was used to revive the woman and that she said the child was with a relative.