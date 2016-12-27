Panasonic, Tesla to make PV Cells in Buffalo

Billionaire Elon Musk and Yoshihiko Yamada, consultant at Panasonic Corp., look on during a press event at Tesla's new Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada, U.S. Troy Harvey/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Photo: Bloomberg, � 2016 Bloomberg Finance LP)

TOKYO (AP) - Japanese electronics company Panasonic and U.S. electric car maker Tesla plan to begin production of photovoltaic cells and modules at a factory in Buffalo, New York.

The two companies said Tuesday that Panasonic will pay capital costs for the manufacturing. Palo Alto, California-based Tesla made a "long-term purchase commitment" to Panasonic. They gave no financial figures.



The factory in Buffalo is under development by SolarCity Corp., a San Mateo, California-based solar panel company owned by Tesla. The PV cells and modules it produces will be used in solar panels for non-solar roof products and solar glass tile roofs that Tesla plans to begin making.

Production is due to begin in mid-2017. Tesla said it will create 1,400 jobs in Buffalo, 500 in manufacturing and plans further expansion in Buffalo.