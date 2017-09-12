Panasonic looking to fill Riverbend jobs

BUFFALO, NY - Two weeks ago, production got underway at Riverbend in South Buffalo -- that massive solar panel-making factory.
And Panasonic says it still needs people to fill jobs at the plant. Four job fairs are being held this month to fill positions.
Two job fairs will be held this week, one Wednesday morning at ECC South and another held Friday afternoon at Second Baptist Church in Lackawanna.
Panasonic says on its website that it's looking for assembly line workers, a high school diploma and 1 to 2 years of experience is needed for that job. Cell production technicians require at least a vocational school or college degree. And Panasonic needs machine operators, more than 2 years experience is needed for that job.
It's unclear exactly how many jobs have been filled here already. However, earlier this summer, we were told 150 jobs were being filled in the short term, with 3,000 jobs being created long term.
Officials with the state and Panasonic have said this factory won't be at full capacity until 2019.
Here's the full list of job fairs:
September 13, 2017, 10:00am - Noon
Erie Community College (South Campus)
Bldg 5 - Rm 5102
4041 Southwestern Blvd, Orchard Park, NY 14127
September 15, 2017, 2:00pm - 4:00pm
Second Baptist Church
18 Church St, Lackawanna, NY 14218
September 21, 2017, 5:00pm - 7:00pm
Delavan Grider Community Center
877 East Delavan, Buffalo, NY 14215
September 27, 2017, 1:00pm - 3:00pm
Northwest Community Center -Room 113
155 Lawn Street, Buffalo, NY 14207
For more information: call Cheryl ( 851-2648) or Kailey - (851-2696)
