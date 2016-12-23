Paladino's comments draw backlash

Buffalo developer and school board member Carl Paladino

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo developer and school board member Carl Paladino shared what he wants to see in 2017 with Artvoice and his remarks have several people reacting in disgust on social media.

When asked what he would like to see happen in 2017, Paladino told Artvoice "Obama catches mad cow disease after being caught having relations with a Herford. He dies before his trial and is buried in a cow pasture next to Valerie Jarret, who died weeks prior, after being convicted of sedition and treason, when a Jihady cell mate mistook her for being a nice person and decapitated her."

Paladino is also quoted in the publication as saying he would like to see First Lady Michelle Obama "to return to being a male."

Barbara Seals Nevergold, the president of the Buffalo School Board, stopped short of calling for Paladino's resignation but demanded he apologize to the students he represents.

2 On Your Side's Jeff Preval spoke to Paladino on the phone and asked him if he made the comments. He did not confirm or deny making the comments.

However, Paladino did send out an email with his response:

This is in response to my comments published in Artvoice:



It has nothing to do with race. That’s the typical stance of the press when they can’t otherwise defend the acts of the person being attacked.



It’s about 2 progressive elitist ingrates who have hated their country so badly and destroyed its fabric in so many respects in 8 years.



It’s about them diminishing the respect for their country on the world scene, surrendering its status as the protector of human rights, disgracing the memory of its veterans who gave so much.



It’s about demeaning and weakening what was the most powerful military in the world, firing hundreds of good soldier Generals and Admirals who refused Barack’s illegal and irresponsible dictates.



Michelle hated America before her husband won. She then enjoyed all the attention, the multi -million dollar vacations, the huge staff and other benefits. Then when Hillary lost, she and Barack realized that without Hillary, there was no one to protect the little, if any, legacy he had. That’s when Michelle came out and said there is no hope for America. Good, let her leave and go someplace she will be happy.



As for Barack, he’s a yellow-bellied coward who left thousands to die in Syria and especially Aleppo and he gets on TV and says he feels bad he couldn’t do anything about it.



He supported the mass migration without vetting of people from Muslim countries and the open borders, not for the people, but to expand the democratic base to a permanent majority.



He couldn’t care less about the people. He just commuted the sentences of another 650 drug pushers responsible for selling poison to our kids.



It’s about the middle class, silent majority, rising up to destroy the Republican and Democrat establishment in America.



It’s about the end of an era when the people took all their information from the main street media, letting them tell us what the issues are and how to resolve those issues. People no longer trust the press.



It’s about that fraudulent, shadow government with a lazy ass president who allowed non-Americans like Valerie Jarret to run the government on a day to day basis and order the Stand down in Benghazi and the later cover-up that does matter.



It’s about Lois Lerner and the head of the IRS and the other criminal officials who haven’t been prosecuted or even investigated because the leaders of the progressive movement are above the law.



It’s about the end of the progressive movement and reset of the direction of America for the next 30 years.



It’s about a president who interfered in a presidential election for his successor so flagrantly that he called Trump unfit for office.



It’s about a president who for 8 years did absolutely nothing for black children in our urban centers held prisoner by the cycle of poverty and illegitimate black leadership more interested in power and preserving their voting base by keeping them hungry and uneducated in the inner cities.



And yes, it’s about a little deprecating humor which America lost for a long time. Merry Christmas and tough luck if you don’t like my answer.



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo issued his own statement regarding Paladino's comments:



“Carl Paladino, a Republican Party official from Western New York, made racist, ugly and reprehensible remarks about President Obama and the First Lady Michelle Obama.

“Paladino has a long history of racist and incendiary comments. While most New Yorkers know Mr. Paladino is not to be taken seriously, as his erratic behavior defies any rational analysis and he has no credibility, his words are still jarring. His remarks do not reflect the sentiments or opinions of any real New Yorker and he has embarrassed the good people of the state with his latest hate-filled rage. “In this holiday season, after months of internal conflict among the people of this great nation, my wish is for peace and unity and that we all stand together against racism and discrimination.”



Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz issued a statement calling for Paladino to resign his position on the Buffalo School Board: