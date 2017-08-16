WGRZ
Paladino protest held during school board meeting

Protest Held During School Board Meeting

WGRZ 11:45 PM. EDT August 16, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- It was yet another eventful evening at Wednesday's Buffalo School Board meeting. 

A protest was held there calling for the removal of Carl Paladino. 

Protestors say Paladino's presence on the school board is a "disruption." 

This comes as Paladino waits for a decision from the state education commissioner on whether he'll lose his seat after allegations he leaked information about teacher contracts. 

 

