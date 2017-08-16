Paladino protest held during school board meeting

WGRZ Photo (Photo: WGRZ Photo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- It was yet another eventful evening at Wednesday's Buffalo School Board meeting.

A protest was held there calling for the removal of Carl Paladino.

Protestors say Paladino's presence on the school board is a "disruption."

This comes as Paladino waits for a decision from the state education commissioner on whether he'll lose his seat after allegations he leaked information about teacher contracts.

Protesters who want Carl Paladino removed from the Buffalo School Board chanted "can Carl now" as they left tonight's meeting. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/S6BOGKt2cq — Kelly Dudzik (@kellydudzikWGRZ) August 16, 2017

