Buffalo developer and school board member Carl Paladino

ALBANY -- Former New York gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino on Tuesday apologized to the minority community after comments he made last week about President Obama and the first lady.

Paladino has been ripped for his statements published Friday by a weekly newspaper in his hometown of Buffalo about his hopes for 2017.

He said first lady Michelle Obama should "return to being a male" and move to an African cave, while the president should contract mad-cow disease by having a relationship with cattle.

Paladino, the 2010 Republican gubernatorial candidate, defended the comments on Friday, saying he was expressing his frustration with Obama's eight years as president.

But with the backlash mounting, he released a new statement Tuesday with the apology.

Paladino, however, vowed to stay on the Buffalo school board and claimed his response to the questionnaire from ArtVoice was initially meant for friends.

"I never intended to hurt the minority community who I spent years trying to help out of the cycle of poverty in our inner cities," Paladino said."To them I apologize."

In the 748-word statement, Paladino went on to knock the media, the school district and his detractors.

He said his comments came after he was angered by President Obama's response to the crisis in Aleppo, Syria.

"I view Barack Obama as a traitor to American values," Paladino, a Buffalo businessman, continued.

"We don't stand down and leave soldiers to die on a battlefield when we can send help. We don't lie to the American people and the parents of our fallen to get re-elected."

He said he mistakenly sent the response to ArtVoice, though it was intended just for friends.

"I publicly took responsibility for what I said and confirmed those were my answers, but believe it or not, I did not mean to send those answers to Artvoice," he continued.

"Not that it makes any difference because what I wrote was inappropriate under any circumstance."

Local and statewide officials have denounced Paladino, with some calling for his resignation from the school board.

President-elect Donald Trump's also condemned Paladino's remarks. He was honorary co-chair of Trump's New York campaign.

Even after his statement Tuesday, criticism continued.

"That wasn't an apology as much as it was an excuse," Erie County Executive Mark Polancarz wrote on Twitter.

"Assuming he was truthful saying he was going to send it to friends, he shouldn't have sent it to anyone."

Paladion's full response is shown below.

I never intended to hurt the minority community who I spent years trying to help out of the cycle of poverty in our inner cities. To them I apologize. I thought about them every day as I fought against unqualified and incompetent superintendents, administrators, teachers and School Board members, unfair union contracts, broken homes and children who can't get the education they need to break that cycle of poverty because our school system is a failure, for reasons that needn't be. I have shown those who chose not to watch but to enter the arena how to fight the demons. Nevertheless, I won't be judged by those timid souls who sit uninvolved in the gallery always prepared to criticize. Nor do I have any respect or regrets for the insane education activists who hover over and defend the dysfunction of the BPS.

I received Jamie Moses’ emailed survey at an emotional moment after I had just listened to Obama's statement that he regretted the slaughter in Aleppo that, in fact, resulted from his failed and cowardly foreign policy. His policy is to look the other way while innocent people were murdered and starved. I view Barack Obama as a traitor to American values. We don't stand down and leave soldiers to die on a battlefield when we can send help. We don't lie to the American people and the parents of our fallen to get re-elected. Obama has not led America to a better place by disregarding the rule of law and standing with his elitist brethren as above the law; nor has his wife Michele Obama who told our children and the world after the election that now there is no hope for America.

Those survey questions provided me with the spark to vent and write deprecating humor about a bad President for whom the main stream media continues to seek an undeserved legacy. I wanted to say something as sarcastic and hurtful as possible about the people who are totally responsible for the hurt and suffering of so many others. I was wired up, primed to be human and I made a mistake. I could not have made a worse choice in the words I used to express my feelings.

It's all too easy to make mistakes when you're emotional about the rigged teachers’ contract by an incompetent Board of Education majority who sold out the school district as payback to teacher's union leader Phil Rumore for his election support. They couldn't care less about the children of Buffalo. I'm bewildered about the Supreme Court Judge who tried to dismiss a lawsuit to recover $450 million fleeced from the children of Buffalo by LP Ciminelli during the $1.4 billion schools building project.

I publicly took responsibility for what I said and confirmed those were my answers, but believe it or not, I did not mean to send those answers to Artvoice. Not that it makes any difference because what I wrote was inappropriate under any circumstance. I filled out the survey to send to a couple friends and forwarded it to them not realizing that I didn't hit “forward” I hit “reply.” All men make mistakes.

What is horrible is explaining to my 17 year old daughter how her hero could be so stupid.

What is horrible is watching my family and friends react to the rabid hordes of attacking parasites we now call activist progressives.

It's been a sick, combative year for America. We changed the direction of our country and beat back the demons for a few decades. I am proud to have been a part of the making of history.

As for the vanquished progressive haters out there spewing their venom at anything that is a reminder of their humiliating defeat, irrelevance is tough to chew on.

For the mean-spirited, disoriented press trying to find grounding and recover legitimacy on my back, pray that you still have a job next year because you have lost all credibility with the people.

No, I'm not leaving the school board, not when it's time to help implement the real choice elements of Trump's plan for education reform. I've spent years dedicated to the mission to defeat the thought that the liberal progressive elitist establishment can continue to hold our minority children captive in the cycle of poverty simply to provide their voting base. I don't intend to yield to the fanatics among my adversaries. I certainly am not a racist.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.