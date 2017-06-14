Paladino files lawsuit against BPS

Carl Paladino

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Carl Paladino has filed a lawsuit against the City of Buffalo Public School District and the Buffalo Public Schools Board of Education, according to a news release from business attorneys Lippes Mathias Wexler Friedman LLP.

In the lawsuit, Paladino claims his First Amendment Rights have been violated. Specifically, Paladino claims those rights have been violated by a resolution calling for his removal from the board, following his racist comments toward the former president and first lady in Artvoice in December.

The lawsuit names the following members of the Board of Education: President Dr. Barbara Seals-Nevergold, Sharon Belton-Cottman, Hope Jay, Dr. Teresa Harris-Tigg, Jennifer Mecozzi and Paulette Woods.

Paladino's attorney, Dennis Vacco, says his client is seeking a trial by jury in the lawsuit.

Paladino Filed Complaint 2017-06-14 by WGRZ-TV on Scribd

© 2017 WGRZ-TV