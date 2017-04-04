Paladino attorney wants to halt lawsuit

Carl Paladino

BUFFALO, NY-- Carl Paladino's attorney is calling for a stop to all the lawsuits to have him removed from the Buffalo School Board. He also now intends to file his own federal lawsuit.

In a release, Paladino's lawyer Dennis Vacco, raised questions of conspiracy, collusion and the violation of Paladino's civil rights by members of the Buffalo School Board, along with others who called for him to be removed.

They followed comments that Paladino made in Artvoice, that many saw as racist toward for former president and first lady.

