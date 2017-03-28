Paladino among men facing defamation trial

Carl Paladino

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A defamation case stemming from the 2010 gubernatorial campaign will go to trial Wednesday in New York City, and one of the defendants is Buffalo School Board Member Carl Paladino.

Paladino ran against 6 other candidates in the 2010 race; one was Warren Redlich with the Libertarian Party.

About a month before the election, someone put out a mailer that described Redlich as a "sexual predator", "a public danger" and a "sick twisted pervert."





This mailer was sent to hundreds and possibly thousands of homes during the 2010 race for New York governor.

The mailer had a link to one of Redlich's blog posts, in which he defended 'racy' photos of Miley Cyrus, then a teenager. Redlich said in the post that Romeo and Juliet were young teens, and nobody had a problem with their romance. He said, "For some reason females become fertile in their early teens and peak before the age of 18."

The mailer said those comments prove he "defends sex with children."

Redlich claims the mailers were the work of political operative Roger Stone, best known now for his role in the investigation surrounding alleged ties between Donald Trump's campaign and Russian officials.

Back then, Stone was the campaign manager for one of the minor party candidates for governor.

In addition to Stone, Redlich also sued Paladino and his campaign manager, Michael Caputo. Redlich argued in court papers that Caputo and Stone worked together on the mailer and did so with Paladino's approval.

The defendants tried to get the judge in the case to essentially dismiss the case before a trial; however, in his ruling against summary judgment, Justice Richard Braun wrote, "Politics is too often a 'dirty business.' The allegations by plaintiff in this action, if true, exemplify that."

The judge found it should be up to a jury to decide the case.

Caputo and Paladino have flatly denied any involvement whatsoever.

Stone, however, defended the mailer to the Albany Times Union in 2010.

"I'm in touch with them (the group that sent out the mailers)," Stone told the paper. "Who are they? They're a First Amendment organization. I urged them to do this, this is a First Amendment issue."

Stone did not reply to 2 On Your Side's request for comment.

Caputo released the following statement:

Carl Paladino and I were both surprised when we found out about the mailer from the media. I would never do this; Carl would never permit this. In reality, Warren Redlich wasn't a factor in the 2010 gubernatorial race and never a concern for our campaign. This is a conspiracy allegation with no rhyme nor reason, pursued by a gadfly representing himself. I expect to be exonerated.

The trial is scheduled to begin following two motions at 9 a.m. Wednesday in State Supreme Court in Manhattan. A court source said the verdict could be reached by the end of the week.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV