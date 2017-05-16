JACKSONVILLE - This story was updated May 14 at 9:50 am.

An email from Corrine Brown's attorney James Smith, circulated to federal criminal defense lawyers throughout Florida, raises questions about the foundation for the dismissal of a juror in the case.

The email says that the jury was "deadlocked" until the juror was dismissed, but that after U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan replaced the juror Wednesday, a verdict was reached within eight hours.

The email also challenges prior media reports that the juror's comments dealt with "higher beings."

"Despite what you may have heard in the news reports he did not make any references to 'higher beings,'" Smith wrote. "He said that prior to the trial God had told him that the Congresswoman was not guilty and that after listening to the evidence and hearing closing arguments he still believed that she was not guilty."

Smith said that, "despite the fact that there was no evidence that the juror was interfering with deliberations and stated that he was ultimately basing his vote on the evidence and the instructions, the judge decided to kick him off."

He called the juror's removal "a sad example of how important one vote can be."

An order issued Thursday by U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan forbids media from contacting the dismissed juror.

First Coast News is seeking to unseal the transcript from the closed hearing.

Smith expressed disappointment that his email was 'leaked.'

"The email that I send out was sent to what is supposed to be a closed and confidential group for criminal defense attorneys to share ideas, get support and brainstorm," he wrote to First Coast News. "Someone in the group decided to violate our rules and privacy by leaking this email to the press. I'm disappointed that this happened."

The full text of Smith's email follows:

