Paczki Day celebrated at Buffalo church

WGRZ Photo/Dave Harrington

Lancaster, N.Y. -- Fat Tuesday is only a few days away, and here in Western New York many focused on a traditional Polish holiday Paczki Day.

This holiday is celebrated in many cities with large Polish communities on the same day as Mardi Gras. An annual celebration was held Sunday at the Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral on Broadway.

Of course the "Pazki" -- the deep fried dough filled with jam and covered in powdered sugar -- were one of the main attractions. It was a celebration of many other traditions, with Polish dancers, a Polka band and Polish beer.

