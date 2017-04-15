Overnight shooting leaves man in critical condition

File photo of an ambulance (Photo: Thinkstock)

BUFFALO, NY-Buffalo Police are investigating their second serious shooting on the city's East side in less than 24 hours.

Ferry-Fillmore officers responded to a call int he 1000 block of East Ferry just before 1 A.M. Saturday morning.

When they arrived on the scene they found a 21-year-old man had been shot.

The victim was rushed to ECMC where he remains in serious condition. His identity was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.

