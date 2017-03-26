Overnight fire on Symphony Circle

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Firefighters are investigating an overnight fire at a historic home on Symphony Circle.
Officials say the fire started just before midnight Sunday night into Monday morning.
Firefighters tell 2 On Your Side that the homeowner was able to make it safely out of the home before crews arrived.
Investigators estimate the fire caused about $750,000 dollars in damage to the historic home that was built in 1878.
