Overnight fire on Symphony Circle

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Firefighters are investigating an overnight fire at a historic home on Symphony Circle.

Officials say the fire started just before midnight Sunday night into Monday morning.

Firefighters tell 2 On Your Side that the homeowner was able to make it safely out of the home before crews arrived.

Investigators estimate the fire caused about $750,000 dollars in damage to the historic home that was built in 1878.

