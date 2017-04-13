BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Police are investigating a two-car crash on Buffalo's east side.
The accident happened just before 2:15 a.m. at Clinton Street and Smith Street.
Police say one of the vehicles hit several parked cars and then crashed into a home.
One of the drivers was taken to ECMC with non life-threatening injuries.
No word on what caused the crash, or if any charges have been filed.
