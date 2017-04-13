WGRZ
Car crashes into home on Buffalo's east side

Two car crash ends with vehicle into house

April 14, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Police are investigating a two-car crash on Buffalo's east side.

The accident happened just before 2:15 a.m. at Clinton Street and Smith Street. 

Police say one of the vehicles hit several parked cars and then crashed into a home.

One of the drivers was taken to ECMC with non life-threatening injuries.

No word on what caused the crash, or if any charges have been filed.

