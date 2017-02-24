Overnight apartment fire on Genesee St.

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Crews with the City of Buffalo Fire Department responded to a fire at a 12-story apartment building on Genesee Street near Jefferson Avenue.
The blaze started around 4:30 Friday morning.
Two residents who were inside the building were able to get out safely.
Firefighters estimate the fire caused about $190,000 in damages, but they say the building will be salvageable. The cause is under investigation.
We will continue to update this story as more information comes in.
