WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 6 weather alerts
Close

Overnight apartment fire on Genesee St.

Buffalo Fire Fighters are working on the scene of an apartment fire at Genesee St. and Jefferson Ave.

WGRZ 6:50 AM. EST February 24, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y.-- Crews with the City of Buffalo Fire Department responded to a fire at a 12-story apartment building on Genesee Street near Jefferson Avenue.

The blaze started around 4:30 Friday morning.

Two residents who were inside the building were able to get out safely.

Firefighters estimate the fire caused about $190,000 in damages, but they say the building will be salvageable. The cause is under investigation.

We will continue to update this story as more information comes in.

 

(© 2017 WGRZ)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories