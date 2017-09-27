KED Day at 2 On Your Side

KED Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. - 2 On Your Side is devoting time to help in the fight against addiction in Western New York today in partnership with Kids Escaping Drugs.

Throughout our evening newscasts, we'll be broadcasting live from KED's Renaissance Campus in West Seneca, sharing stories about the good work that's done there helping young people overcome drug and alcohol abuse.

Tune in to watch the stories and donate to the critical work fighting the addiction crisis in our communities. To donate, call: 716-822-2220.

And if you or someone you know needs help with drug or alcohol abuse, KED's Helpline is (716) 827-9462.

