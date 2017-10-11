Trent Wojciechowski, 10, of Lakeview, prepares his lemonade for his fundraiser for Roswell Park Cancer Institute.

LAKEVIEW, NY- This week's "Great Kid" is a 10-year-old boy from Lakeview who's trying to help kids who are struggling, one glass of lemonade at a time.

"This is my lemonade stand and it's to help raise money for kids that have cancer," said Trent Wojciechowski, a 5th grade student from Pinehurst Elementary in the Frontier School District.

While most boys spend their time playing sports or video games, Trent is working to help others.

"He's a good kid. He's got a big heart and he's always willing to help other people," said Trent's mother, Heidi Wojciechowski.

He started the lemonade stand with the help of his parents two years ago. And this year it's grown to include selling homemade bracelets and necklaces, as well as raffle tickets and sweet treats. All of the money is going to pediatric cancer research and the children themselves at Roswell Park Cancer Institute. That's where his Heidi works as an OR nurse.

"I worked at Roswell for 18 years because I love what I do. I care about people and hopefully I'm instilling that in my children," said Heidi.

Trent raised $400 the first year, $1,500 the next, and this year he raised $2,000! He gladly gives away every penny, and that's why his aunt nominated him to be one of "WNY's Great Kids."

"I know he doesn't want any recognition, but I just want people out there just to know what kind of kid he is. He's just so amazing. He has the kindest heart. He would give anything to anybody," said Rae Flynn, Trent's aunt.

If you'd like to nominate a "Great Kid" to be featured by Channel 2, email Melissa.Holmes@wgrz.com or call 716-849-2216.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV