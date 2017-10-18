WNY'S Great Kids: Girls Make and Sell Pink Ribbon Pins

Raekell and Sirayah Blackburn make and sell pink ribbon pins at the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, NY- October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, but two local sisters don't look at the calendar. They're doing their part to raise money and awareness all year long, and that's why they're this week's "WNY's Great Kids."

15,000 walkers and runners laced up their sneakers at Canalside on October 14, and raised money for the fight against breast cancer.

In all, the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk brought in $400,000. And $200 of that came from two little girls. Raekell Blackburn, 9, and her 6-year-old sister Sirayah have been making pink ribbon pins for two years.

They sell them at their school, Global Concepts Charter School in Lackawanna, and they also sell them at Southtowns Radiology where their mom, Kelsey Michaels, works as a mammography technician.

"I wanted to make the pins because people are dying because of breast cancer and they're really sick," said Raekell.

It's estimated that 250,000 in the US will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year alone. More than 40,000 will die from the disease this year.

These young girls are doing their part- small, but meaningful - in order to help find a cure.

"I wasn't surprised because they're creative and they like to do things to help other people. But they've made a lot the past 2 years and they stick with it," said Michaels.

