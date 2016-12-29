Medina Memorial Hospital to close ICU

Medina Memorial Hospital will close its Intensive Care Unit in early 2017.

MEDINA, N.Y. -- A rural Orleans County hospital is shutting down its Intensive Care Unit Jan. 31.

Medina Memorial Hospital has suffered a decrease in patient volume, according to Wendy Jacobson, president and CEO of Orleans Community Health, which owns the hospital.

The ICU currently has 4 beds.

Ten full time employees will be affected by the closure, although Jacobson said in a statement that those workers will be able to apply for other openings within the system.

Orleans Community Health is also consolidating all of its outpatient services to the Urgent Care facility on Route 31 in Albion.

"OCH will continue to meet your needs as a community hospital and we will continue to offer medical surgical, surgical and emergency department services, as well as imaging, cardiac and laboratory services and comprehensive medical rehabilitation onsite," Jacobson said in the statement.

"We also hope to be adding new outpatient and long term services to better meet the community's needs in 2017 and 2018, as a result of grant funding," Jacobson said.