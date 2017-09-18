Orleans County woman killed in accident

Police lights (Photo: WGRZ)

RIDGEWAY, NY-- State Police in Albion are investigating a fatal accident that occurred in the Town of Ridgeway Sunday.

Troopers say a vehicle driven by Rebecca A. Harrier, 38, of Kent was on State Route 31 waiting to turn left on Taylor Road when she was struck from behind by another vehicle driven by Matthew D. Stanton, 22, of Medina.

Rebecca Harrier was pronounced dead at the scene. Her passenger, Randy L. Harrier, Jr., 39, was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital. He is currently in guarded condition.

Stanton was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. Troopers say his injuries are non life-threatening.

Troopers are still investigating, but say alcohol and drugs are not a factor in this accident.

