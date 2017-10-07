Orleans Co. crash leaves one dead

Getty Images/iStockphoto

MURRAY, NY-One person is dead following an early morning crash in the Orleans Co. Town of Murray.

The accident happened shortly before 7 A.M. on Fancher Rd.

The Orleans County Sheriff's Office says they got a 9-1-1 call reporting that a northbound vehicle had left the road, and traveled into a ditch where it hit a culvert pipe.

The male driver, the only person in the car, was taken by ambulance to Strong West Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

His name is not being released until his family can be notified.

