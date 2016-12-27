Orleans Co. Couple Gets $19,000 In Donations

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. - Donald and Fonda Carr are facing an enormous rebuilding job. A Christmas Day explosion and fire destroyed their entire house, torching all of their belongings and even their cars.

The homeowners' insurance, although helpful, will not cover everything. Smaller items, like their prescription glasses, medication, medical equipment and dentures, will be a pain to replace.

So that's why Yvonne Freeman decided she needed to help. Freeman has known for the Carr family for a very long time-- her sister is married to their son.

In the immediate aftermath of the fire, Freeman helped secure clothing donations. And then she created a GoFundMe page, which she figured could raise a few hundred dollars to help fill in gaps the insurance coverage might miss.

The GoFundMe page wildly exceeded her expectations, raising more than $19,000 as of Tuesday evening.

"We're completely overwhelmed," Freeman said. "And it's such a testimony to how much they're loved and appreciated in the small communities they live in."

Fonda Carr is a well-known substitute teacher in both the Medina and Albion school districts, and their two children went to school in Albion.

Fonda and Don had lived in this home on Wilkins Road for 43 years-- before that, Fonda actually grew up down the road.

For that very reason, the Carrs have firm plans to rebuild, no matter how devastating the fire was.

"I've lived on Wilkins my entire life," she said. "And I'm still gonna live on Wilkins Road."