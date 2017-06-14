WGRZ
Organizers preview Taste of Buffalo

WGRZ 12:09 AM. EDT June 15, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- One of Buffalo's favorite summer traditions is less than a month away. 

The folks behind the 34th annual Taste of Buffalo and some restaurants got together Wednesday to give a preview of nation's largest two-day food festival. 

Next month, almost half a million people will visit Delaware Ave downtown to sample food from 60 different restaurants. The event runs Saturday July 8th to Sunday July 9th. 

