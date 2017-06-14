Organizers preview Taste of Buffalo

Organizers attend a preview of the 2017 Taste of Buffalo. WGRZ Photo/Terry Belke (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Terry Belke)

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- One of Buffalo's favorite summer traditions is less than a month away.

The folks behind the 34th annual Taste of Buffalo and some restaurants got together Wednesday to give a preview of nation's largest two-day food festival.

Next month, almost half a million people will visit Delaware Ave downtown to sample food from 60 different restaurants. The event runs Saturday July 8th to Sunday July 9th.

