Organizers preview Taste of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- One of Buffalo's favorite summer traditions is less than a month away.
The folks behind the 34th annual Taste of Buffalo and some restaurants got together Wednesday to give a preview of nation's largest two-day food festival.
Next month, almost half a million people will visit Delaware Ave downtown to sample food from 60 different restaurants. The event runs Saturday July 8th to Sunday July 9th.
