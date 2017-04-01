Orchestra records opioid epidemic film score

WGRZ Photo/Nate Krug (Photo: WGRZ Photo/Nate Krug)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- A group of musicians came together Saturday to devote their musical talents to a film on the dangers of heroin.

40 student musicians from the Greater Buffalo Youth Orchestra recorded music for the score of the short film, "A Blink of an Eye." The film tells the story of a teenage girl who becomes a victim of the heroin addiction epidemic.

They worked on the score at the California Road Studios on California Road in Orchard Park.

Buffalo native Istvan Hernek composed the score.

Once complete, the film will be freely distributed and accessible for drug rehab centers, schools, and anyone who wants to watch. It's set to be released in mid-May.

