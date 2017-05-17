Image from OP Police (Photo: WGRZ)

ORCHARD PARK, .N.Y-- An orchard park man is facing charges after police say he used a stun gun on another person.

Investigators say 18-year-old Michael Overton followed a couple in their vehicle as they were driving through Orchard Park on Wednesday.

Both cars then pulled over to the side of the road. That's when police say Overton tased the male driver.

Police say Overton left the scene, but was later tracked down by officers at a Town Board meeting.

He's facing several charges including assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

