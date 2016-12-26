Orchard Park Stein Mart to close

Orchard Park Stein Mart/WGRZ Photo

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Stein Mart store in Orchard Park is closing its doors after more than a decade in the area, said its General Manager Milissa Jurewicz Monday.

She added the store is slated to officially close Feb. 17, when its lease runs out. It is located at 3207 Southwestern Blvd., between the Moe's Southwest Grill and the Lowe's Home Improvement store.

The store first opened March 27, 2002 in Orchard Park, she said. At this point she is not able to comment on how many employees will be losing their jobs due to the closing, but she did say it would be the "end of an era."

Leading up to the sore closing, there will be many liquidation sales, she said.

Stein Mart is a department store that specializes in offering discounted brands and it is based in Jacksonville, Florida, Jurewicz said. There are 278 stores nationwide, according to Stein Mart's website.