Orchard Park rescinds controversial drone law

ORCHARD PARK, NY — The Orchard Park Town Board has officially rescinded its controversial drone law.

Last month, Councilman Michael Sherry credited a 2 On Your Side Investigation with exposing how the Town may have overstepped its authority in trying to regulate airspace, something specifically reserved for the FAA.

Previously, the law restricted drones from flying in the area around New Era Field before and after events there.

Although the old law is now off the books, the board plans to enact a new ordinance to restrict when and where drones can take off and land, something municipalities do have the right to regulate.

