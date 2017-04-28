Orchard Park police rule out arson in barn fire

ORCHARD PARK, NY - For several months, 2 On Your Side has been following the fate of a controversial barn in Orchard Park. That same barn caught fire Thursday night and was destroyed.

Police tape still surrounds the pile of rubble that used to be a dilapidated barn that was the source of so much controversy. There has been a lot of talk in the community and on social media about this possibly being an arson case, but police have ruled that out and base the fire solely on a lightning strike.

For years residents complained about the former barn located in the 7500 block of Quaker Road in Orchard Park saying the owner William Smith refused repair it. The town building inspector says last year Smith told an inspector he'd "shoot anyone who came onto his property" to tear the barn down.

"We discussed that with him, we determined at that time there was nothing chargeable, the building inspector didn't want to go forward with it," said Orchard Park Police chief Mark Pacholec.

2 On Your Side has learned, according to the building department, Smith is a town highway department employee -- the department has not commented on whether Smith has been disciplined for the comment.

Police say the fire at the barn was called in at around 6:40 p.m. Thursday and that two witnesses say they saw the lightning strike. The Orchard Park Police chief says a detective did investigate whether the incident was an arson.

"The origin was consistent with where a lightning strike would be, it was up high," Pacholec said.

"The area that we're talking about there were lightning strikes in the area that came from the cloud hit the ground at about that time," said Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Patrick Hammer.

According to Storm Team 2's lightning tracker, one strike hits at 6:34 p.m., several minutes before police are called. Town officials say the property owner is still responsible for cleaning up the remains. Deciding who will clean up the property will be the focus of a public hearing on June 7 at town hall.

If cleanup by the town is approved then, the cost for all that cleanup would be transferred over to the property owner's tax rolls for him to pay.

