Orchard Park man ticketed in tanker accident

Overturned propane tanker on Route 5. (Photo: Kompos, Athan)

LACKAWANNA, NY - Lackawanna Police say they have ticketed the driver of a pickup truck involved in Wednesday's accident on Route 5 that left a propane tanker on its side and the road closed for hours.

According to police, 21-year-old Charles J. Bagley of Orchard Park was ticketed for imprudent speed.

Police say he was driving north on Route 5 when his vehicle struck the tanker truck as it pulled out of a gas station.

Police say Bagley and two people in the tanker truck were all treated for minor injuries.

Propane began leaking from that tanker and onto the road. Firefighters from Buffalo and Lackawanna were called in due to the dangerous situation. Crews had to first empty the tanker using a controlled burn before they could remove the truck from the road. Traffic was diverted for nearly 10 hours while the work was completed.



